ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 961 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.80. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

