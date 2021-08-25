ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

