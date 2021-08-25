ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.