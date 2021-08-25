ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $252.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

