ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

