Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

