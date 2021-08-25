Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

ODFL opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $287.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

