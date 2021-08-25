Arizona State Retirement System Sells 330 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

