Arizona State Retirement System Sells 92 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

