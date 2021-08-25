ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,375,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

