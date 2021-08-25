Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $123.08 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,815 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.23% of MetLife worth $123,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. 117,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

