Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $155.95 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,211,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,327 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $155,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 85,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,261. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

