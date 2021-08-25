Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $68,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.