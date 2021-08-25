Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 19,455 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $47,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,829. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,131 shares of company stock worth $2,730,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.