Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 364,896 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $80,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 184.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NYSE HES traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. 33,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,812. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

