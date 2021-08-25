Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 3,186 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Burlington Stores worth $96,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.84. 7,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

