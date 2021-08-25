Arthur Prusan Sells 745 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arthur Prusan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $20,524.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $135,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

