Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $130.07 Average PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.07.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

ARVN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,665. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

