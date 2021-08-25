ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,032 ($52.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,339.32. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.