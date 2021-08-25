Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.06

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $3,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.