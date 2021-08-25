Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.31. 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,836. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.28. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,226,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.