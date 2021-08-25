Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

