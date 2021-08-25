Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.39 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

