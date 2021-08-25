Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.39 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $81,188,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $93.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,766,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.