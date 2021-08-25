Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.