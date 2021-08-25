Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,547 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

TT stock opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

