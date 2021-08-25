Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,337 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $325.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

