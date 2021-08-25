Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $92,835.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Associated Banc by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

