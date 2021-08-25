Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

ATYM stock opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31). Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,202,530 in the last ninety days.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

