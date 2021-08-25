ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$318,016.48 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.61.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

