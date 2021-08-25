Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 59,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 184,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

