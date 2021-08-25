Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

