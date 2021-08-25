AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.