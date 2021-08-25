Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Billion

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $81.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

