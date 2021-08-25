Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

