Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

