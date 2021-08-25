Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avangrid also reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,263. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

