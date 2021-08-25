Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00.

AVTR opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

