Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.