Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

