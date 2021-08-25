Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.