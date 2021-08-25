Avestar Capital LLC Buys 23,881 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.