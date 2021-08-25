Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 598.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OVB stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

