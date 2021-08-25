Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

JACK stock opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.