Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,178,937 shares of company stock worth $148,786,199 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.