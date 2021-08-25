Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

