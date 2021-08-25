Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

