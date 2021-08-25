Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.