Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

