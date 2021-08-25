Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.